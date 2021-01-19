Man killed in Bristol crash had just found out he was going to be a dad

A man who died in a crash in Bristol city centre found out he was going to become a dad just weeks before the fatal collision.

Delivery driver Samuel Lawes died at the scene of a crash on Bristol's Cumberland Basin on January 9.

He lived with his mum Mandy Veale in Hartcliffe and worked as a driver for Apollo Logistics.

The 25-year-old had recently found out he was going to be a father for the first time.

Mandy said: “He was so happy and excited when he found out he was going to be adad.

“He adored his partner - they were glued together and so right for one another.

“He was besotted by her and used to call her his princess.

“Samuel would have been an amazing dad.”

Samuel Lawes Credit: Mandy Veale

Mandy said everyone remembered Samuel, who grew up in Keynsham, for his ‘cheeky smile'.

“He was a happy, cheeky chap who was always smiling,” said Mandy.

“He was a kind soul and always had time to talk to people and was always dashing off to help his friends when they needed him.

“He loved gaming and had made lots of friends as a result from all across the world.

“He had so many friends and they are all absolutely devastated.”

Samuel, who has two sisters and a brother, attended Saltford Primary School before attending Wellsway School and St Brendan’s College and going on to train as a carpenter.

Mandy said losing him has "ripped a massive hole" in the family.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up by Samuel’s boss Jack Hilder to raise money to support his family. The page has so far raised more than £1,500 in his memory.

He was an individual who was always willing to help and go the extra mile for anyone when he could. Mr Hilder, Samuel's boss

Mr Hilder said: “Samuel was kind, intelligent, and charming.

"Sam will be missed by all.”Details for Samuel’s funeral have yet to be finalised but Mandy is planning a get together later in the year in memory of her son.

“His birthday is in June so if we are allowed to have get togethers by then I would like to have a big party for all his family and friends,” said Mandy.

Samuel was on his way home from work when the accident happened.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage of the accident to contact them on 101 and quote the reference 5221005840.

Read more: