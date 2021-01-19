NHS hospitals in Bristol and North Somerset are bringing in the military to help relieve the pressure on Covid frontlines.

Armed forces personnel will be deployed to the Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) and Weston General Hospital to support NHS workers and treat patients.

It comes amid a warning from health bosses that Covid-19 cases in the South West are not expected to plateau for another few weeks.

An internal email, seen by ITV News West Country, shows staff have been told not to expect a fall in patient admissions “for some time”.

‘A few dozen military personnel’

The email suggested the military will carry out “administrative and logistical” tasks, as well as provide care for patients.

“As part of a national initiative, the military are now supporting hospitals with the response to this wave of the pandemic,” the note said.

From tomorrow, UHBW will welcome a few dozen military personnel to our Weston and Bristol sites in those areas where they can bring most benefit. This is a very welcome but temporary support measure that will remain under local and national review. Note to staff

The note also indicated how many Covid-19 patients the hospitals are dealing with as of 18 January - with 174 at the BRI, 75 at Weston General and four at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

The military have been deployed in other parts of the UK to support with testing. Credit: PA

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the military has been drafted in to support staff during the second wave of the pandemic.

“Many trusts around the country, including the wider South West, are welcoming military staff from today to provide support where it would be of most benefit, and this includes our Weston and Bristol sites,” the spokesperson said.

