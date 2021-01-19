Watch Claire Manning's live report from Plymouth Argule's stadium

A new Covid-19 vaccination centre is expected to open at Plymouth Argyle’s stadium in the coming days.

White tents have appeared outside the entrance to Home Park, and workmen and healthcare staff have been seen on site.

The club says it is “working on a project” with the NHS and will release details “in due course”.

A new centre will mean Plymouth is home to three vaccination hubs, in addition to the Plymouth Pavilions and The Staddy Function Centre.

Thousands of Covid-19 vaccines have been given to people across the West Country. Credit: PA

“Plymouth Argyle Football Club has been working in partnership with the NHS to support the delivery of health care to people in Plymouth throughout the pandemic,” a club spokesperson said.

“We are working on a further project with the NHS and will release details in due course.

“Our team is committed to supporting the NHS response to Covid-19 and we continue to work closely with the NHS to achieve this.”

Last week Plymouth's director of Public Health Ruth Harrell said the city's rollout of the vaccination has been good so far and confirmed more Covid-19 vaccination centres would be opening in the city.

Around eight per cent of the West Country population has received the first dose of the vaccine since the rollout started.

A spokesperson for the NHS in Devon said: “NHS England and NHS Improvement is announcing the opening of NHS Vaccination Centres across the country.

“In the South West, Ashton Gate stadium in Bristol and Taunton Racecourse are up and running.

Further sites will be coming on stream soon and in Devon, two are planned. Work is progressing well and further details will be released as soon as possible. A spokesperson for the NHS in Devon

The news comes as Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer said he hopes all over-80s in the city will be vaccinated "by the end of the week".

He said: "Teams are working so hard to get this vaccine out into the community.

Another vaccination centre is also expected to be announced in Devon shortly and looks likely to be in Exeter. While the location has not been confirmed, Exeter City Council today issued an appeal for volunteers to come forward, saying they are "urgently needed" to help with the vaccination effort.

