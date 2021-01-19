Police have released images of two men they believe may have "vital" information about an assault on a teenage girl.

The victim, a 17-year-old, was attacked on Cathedral Green in Exeter at around 11.30pm on November 8.

On Tuesday 19 January, Devon and Cornwall Police released images of two men they would like to speak to.

One of the men Devon and Cornwall Police want to speak to. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police.

A force spokesperson said they may have "vital information about the incident".

Anyone who recognises either man, or anyone who has any information which could assist police enquiries, is asked to call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/094521/20.

