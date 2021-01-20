Cannabis plants 'worth £90k' found in sheds in Bristol

Police have discovered dozens of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £90,000.

Avon and Somerset police officers found 90 cannabis plants growing in two garden sheds at a property in Pen Park Road, in Southmead.

Police went to the property after members of the public raised suspicions.

The plants have been seized and will now be destroyed.

A man in his 50s will now attend a police station for interview.

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “Drugs have a hugely negative impact on communities and I hope this gives people confidence we will act on their concerns and encourages more people to contact us if they think people in their neighbourhood may be involved in drugs.”

