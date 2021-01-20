Counter-terrorism measures considered for Bath city centre

Counter-terrorism measures could be introduced in Bath to prevent vehicles from being used as weapons.

Proposals backed by police include removing parking and introducing moving bollards.

Bath and North East Somerset Council is running an online public consultation on the measures, which they say are in response to a “very real threat”.

Counter-terrorism police have backed the proposals, which they say are in response to genuine threats.

Around 200 people have so far responded to the plans, while The Abbey Residents Association has suggested they will leave vulnerable people “trapped”.

Inspector Martin Rowland, who works in counter-terror, said: “You will have seen the horrendous attacks that happened in this country over the last few years.

“You will have seen the awful things that have been happening in Europe recently and that’s led to the increase [in the threat level].

We always balance the message around terrorism which is for people to be alert but not alarmed. The measures are proportionate. This is Bath, not London, but the threat is still there and it is still real. Inspector Martin Rowland

“An attack is highly likely and it would be remiss of us not to put some measures in like this particularly in a crowded place like Bath.”

Under the proposals, all parking in a designated “secure zone” will be removed – even for disabled drivers – but the council has said there will be alternative parking and drop-off points for blue badge holders.

Road access to the crowded historic core will be managed 24-seven by CCTV control room staff, who will have the final say on who gets through the barriers.

Between 10am and 6pm, most deliveries will have to be carried or trollied in. Residents will need to give 20 days’ notice to secure a one-time access permit for large deliveries.

The public consultation has now been extended until 31 January to give residents more time to consider and comment on the plans.

Click here to view the plans.

