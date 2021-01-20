Coronavirus spot checks are to be carried out at supermarkets in North Somerset to ensure guidelines are being followed.

Officers from North Somerset Council will conduct the checks in response to a request from Government to ensure essential shops are complying with safety measures.

The checks include ensuring stores are set up properly to allow social distancing and that limits on the number of people inside at any one time are being enforced.

They will also include making sure shoppers are wearing masks while inside.

Alongside the checks, advice, information and support on how to operate safely during the pandemic, is also being offered to shop workers.

The hope is that the checks will help push case rates down in the area. Credit: PA Images

North Somerset is one of only two areas across the region that is seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Latest figures show a case rate of 408 per 100,000 population, compared to 379 the week before.

The only other area to see a rise was Bath and North East Somerset, where cases rose to 384 per 100,000 compared to 380 the previous week.

North Somerset Councillor Mike Bell said: “Our aim is always to work with businesses to support them to be open safely and in accordance with the rules.

Most supermarkets are due to be visited this week. Credit: PA Images

“Following the government’s request, we are working with Avon and Somerset Police to visit supermarkets in our area.

“Where possible, an officer from the council will be joined by a police community support officer to work with supermarket managers to make sure they are doing all they can to keep their staff and customers safe.”

North Somerset Council’s Director of Public Health Matt Lenny . said: “We know there’s a high risk of the Covid infection spreading anywhere there are multiple households coming together indoors, so supermarkets remain places where we all need to take extra care.

“The visits are to help managers and staff understand what they need to do to keep themselves and their customers safe, and to make sure government rules are being followed.”

Most supermarkets are expected to be visited this week, with some follow up visits planned if needed.

Read more: