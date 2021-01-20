Devon railway station’s historic signal box put up for auction

A Grade II-listed former railway signal box in Torquay - worth an estimated £54,000 - has been put up for sale.

The unique, three-floor, rectangular brick and glass-fronted signal box is situated on the platform at Torre Station.It dates back to 1848, when the railway station first opened, and has retained many of its historical features - such as signal levers and signalman's armchair.It is now being put up for auction by Paul Fosh Auctions, with planning permission to be converted into a holiday home.

The property still has a lot of its original features. Credit: Devon Live

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "We've had a great deal of interest from rail enthusiasts and also from local people for the former signal box."The top floor of the property is even equipped with all its now non-functioning rows of ancient signal levers and handles and a signalman's armchair."What makes this of particular interest is that the railway line to the English Riviera at Torquay is still very much in use both by tourists, commuters and by school children.

We've built up a fair reputation for having individual, quirky lots at our auctions among the more traditional properties and this is most certainly among the most unusual we've offered over the years. Sean Roper, Paul Fosh Auctions

"The signal box is within walking distance of Torquay's beach and attractions. It really is a wonderful opportunity for those who prefer something a little bit different."Torre Station, which has two platforms in use, is a suburban station in Torquay.

Credit: Devon Live

It is situated 219 miles from London Paddington and is managed by Great Western Railway, but not staffed. It was designated a world heritage site in 1975.The former signal box will be auctioned online between 2 February and 4 February.

For more details, click here.

Read more: