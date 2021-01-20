Devon and Cornwall Police dashcam video

Police have released dramatic dashcam footage of their 15-mile car chase involving a man driving under the influence of drugs on the A30 in Cornwall.

23-year-old Charlie Powell from Plymouth ignored officers requests to pull over, instead his “aggressive and very dangerous” driving nearly led to several collisions with other vehicles on the road.

Officers spotted the uninsured Honda Civic near Carland Cross on 18 June, 2020.

The driver initially appeared to be pulling into a lay-by before speeding up and returning to the A30, leading officers on a 120mph chase towards Bodmin.

During the 15-mile pursuit, additional officers attempted to stop Powell by deploying a stinger to burst the car's tyres.

The vehicle was eventually stopped when officers managed to overtake on the Launceston Road in Bodmin and used the police car to halt the speeding driver.

Police eventually stop the driver after the 15 mile pursuit. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Powell, of Lisson Grove, Plymouth, was arrested and subsequently charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, drug driving and driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Truro Crown Court on 8 January, 2021 and was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for two years.

Sgt Steven Hawkins of the Alliance Roads Policing Team said: “Devon and Cornwall Police have made the decision to release this video, to allow the public to see that we have a highly trained Alliance Roads Policing Team that will not tolerate criminality on our roads.

“While our main focus is always to prevent a pursuit from occurring, in dynamic situations like this we will use all of our training to react accordingly, and achieve a safe resolution while bringing offenders to justice.”

