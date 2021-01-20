A number of people caught breaching coronavirus regulations have been fined by Gloucestershire Police.

Four people from two different households were found at a social gathering at a private address in Stroud over the weekend and were each fined for the breach.

In another incident, police dispersed six people who met up outdoors in Gloucester, with several found in the same vehicle.

At least 14 fines were issued over the weekend of 16-17 January and police are once again asking residents to stay at home when possible.

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "We issued at least 14 fines over the weekend, including to six friends who had decided to meet up in an outdoor area in Gloucester. Several were found together in the same vehicle.

"In Stroud, fines were issued to two people from different households who persistently ignored requests from officers to comply with Covid-19 regulations, after they were found gathering in a public place without a reasonable excuse. Both individuals chose to ignore the rules and were issued with a fine.

"Officers also attended a private address in Stroud following reports of a social gathering. Inside the property, officers found four individuals from two different households.

"The individuals were aware of the current national lockdown and that they were breaching Covid-19 regulations by mixing households. All four individuals were fined."

Police have made a plea for residents to follow the rules and only leave their homes when necessary.

The spokesperson added: "We know these cases represent a small minority - we've engaged with hundreds of you since the new lockdown began and know that most people are complying or trying their best to comply with the rules."

"We will carry on engaging, explaining and encouraging people to stick to the rules, using enforcement where necessary, because this we’re in the middle of a public health crisis and this is so important for everyone Gloucestershire Police spokesperson

The police spokesperson continued, "Please follow the rules and only leave your home for one of the permitted reasons."

Find out more information on the lockdown rules here.

