Man dies suddenly in Bristol park

Police in Bristol are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner after a man died suddenly in a city park.

Officers were called to reports of a sudden death in a park near Mina Road at around 9am on 20 January.

Upon arrival, a man was found dead in the park.

An eyewitness told ITV News West Country: “I was driving past at around 9.30am this morning when I saw forensics around the park and a body being taken away."

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed a man had died and enquiries on behalf of the Coroner are ongoing.

We were called just after 9am by the ambulance service to Mina Road following reports of a sudden death. The circumstances are not believed to be suspicious. Enquiries will be carried out on behalf of the coroner. Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson

