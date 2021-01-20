Man dies suddenly in Bristol park
Police in Bristol are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner after a man died suddenly in a city park.
Officers were called to reports of a sudden death in a park near Mina Road at around 9am on 20 January.
Upon arrival, a man was found dead in the park.
An eyewitness told ITV News West Country: “I was driving past at around 9.30am this morning when I saw forensics around the park and a body being taken away."
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed a man had died and enquiries on behalf of the Coroner are ongoing.
We were called just after 9am by the ambulance service to Mina Road following reports of a sudden death. The circumstances are not believed to be suspicious. Enquiries will be carried out on behalf of the coroner.
