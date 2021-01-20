Plymouth Covid-19 cases reach record high since pandemic started

Coronavirus cases in Plymouth are now at the highest level they have ever been during the pandemic.

The latest data shows 136 new positive cases were reported on 19 January, and 865 during the week leading up to it.

That brings the total number of positive cases in the city to 7,386, and its case rate up to 330 per 100,000.

Cases in Plymouth are rising, according to data released by Plymouth City Council. Credit: Plymouth City Council

Plymouth City Council, who issued the figures, urged residents to stay at home and adhere to lockdown restrictions.

“Our rates are still going up,” the council tweeted.

There are more cases of coronavirus in Plymouth now than at any other time. Stay at home. Plymouth City Council

Government data also suggests Plymouth had the fifth largest rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, with cases up in 19 areas of the city.

This includes Efford, Laira and Crabtree, where 14 new cases took the total there to 40.

