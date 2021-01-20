Military personnel will work in several West Country hospitals to support NHS staff during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The armed forces will support staff working in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

A list of some of the hospitals and health care providers in the South West which will receive military support has been released after ITV News West Country revealed the Bristol Royal Infirmary and Weston General would be among the first to benefit.

Weston General will receive military support, as well as hospitals in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

Some of the hospitals in our region are:

Weston General Hospital

Bristol Royal Infirmary

Southmead Hospital

Yate Minor Injuries Unit

Clevedon Minor Injuries Unit

South Bristol Urgent Treatment Centre

Royal United Hospital Bath

Military support has been offered to NHS trusts across the country as medics on the frontline continue to treat patients.

A spokesperson for the Bristol, North Somerset, South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG CCG) said: “We are really pleased to have this support for our response as there are increasing number of people being hospitalised with Covid-19.

People may see military personnel in reception areas as well as in clinical areas of our hospitals assisting our staff. A CCG spokesperson

“It remains really important that everyone helps by staying at home, follow Hands, Face, Space when outside and use services appropriately.”

