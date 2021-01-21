A man who crashed on the M5 near Portishead has been reported for breaking lockdown rules - after driving 350 miles to "pick up a kebab".

Avon and Somerset Police say the man has been reported for a number of offences, including breaching coronavirus rules and driving without a licence or insurance.

Officers found him on the M5 following a crash, having travelled from Exeter to Coventry with young children in the car.

Avon and Somerset’s road policing unit posted about the incident on Twitter.

They said: “The driver had no licence or insurance. He had his wife, and two young children in the vehicle.

"They were returning to Exeter from Coventry where they had travelled to buy a kebab.

"Driver reported for various offences including the Covid breach."

Over 600 reports of coronavirus breaches were made to the force at the weekend, including a party in Frogmore Street involving dozens of students from the University of Bristol.

