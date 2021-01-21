A drink-driver has been jailed after a 20-year-old woman was killed when he crashed into her car.

Matthew Shaw drove at 105mph before running a red light and crashing into Jenny Sell’s car. She died at the scene.

Shaw pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving when above the legal alcohol limit and failing to comply with a drugs test. He was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 20 January.

The 35-year-old, from Shepton Mallet, hit Jenny's Honda Jazz head on on a single carriageway bridge in Midsomer Norton on 31 July 2019.

An app on Shaw’s passenger’s mobile phone showed he drove from New Street in Wells to Northmead Road in Midsomer Norton - where the collision happened - in 12 minutes, driving at a top speed of 105mph.

Data downloaded from Shaw's Audi indicated it was travelling at twice the 30mph limit when the collision happened.

Matthew Shaw's heavily damaged Audi A5 following lethal collision with Jenny Sell's vehicle Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Speaking at the hearing, Judge Hart had said Shaw had killed Jenny “by folly and thoughtlessness and blatant disregard to the rules of the road”.

Shaw was initially arrested after failing a roadside breath test and was later found to have 54mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – more than one and a half times the legal limit.

Jenny was just a few months away from her 21st birthday.

Jenny Sell, 20, victim of collision with drink driver Matthew Shaw Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In a statement, her parents Colin Sell and Janice Gibbons said: “To say that our lives have been devastated is a huge understatement. Jenny’s death has left a massive hole in so many people’s lives.

“She was taken from us by one individual’s selfish, reckless actions and by his actions he has given us, her parents, a lifetime sentence of grief.

She was a beautiful person inside and out and there is not a single minute of every day that she is not thought of by us, her family and friends. Jenny's parents

“Jenny was a special girl who had everything to live for. So little time to shine, but shine she did.”

Collision investigation officer Dai Nicholas said: “This was a tragic and completely avoidable incident in which a young woman sadly lost her life.

"I hope this case serves as a reminder to anyone who might think about getting behind the wheel of vehicle after drinking alcohol of the awful consequences their decision could have.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Jenny’s family at this difficult time.”

Shaw was also given nine months in prison for taking a vehicle without consent on 4 November, resulting in another collision on the A371.

Read more: