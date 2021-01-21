Report by Caron Bell

Two flood warnings are in place on the River Avon in Wiltshire, which has already burst its banks in places, leaving swathes of land underwater.

The Environment Agency has issued the warnings for the river between Chippenham and Melksham, which mean flooding is expected and people should take immediate action.

This aerial photo shows the historic Lacock Abbey is safe from the floods at the moment. Credit: ITV West Country

The National Trust's Lacock Abbey is just high enough to keep dry - for the time being at least.

Properties in the village of Reybridge nearby are not so lucky.

Flooding threatening a home in the village of Reybridge near Chippenham. Credit: ITV West Country

One villager said: "We've never seen it as flooded as this. We've lived here 22 years. It's a sure sign the climate is changing."

While another woman said: "It's usual at this time of year, certainly for the last few years. When the rain's been down, it's come right up. Par for the course really!"

Motorists are continuing to drive along flooded roads, despite warnings. Credit: ITV West Country

Despite fire service advice not to drive through flood water, many drivers ITV News saw were willing to run the risk, even though some of the roads were officially closed.

The situation is also threatening major routes, such as the main road from Melksham to Bradford-on-Avon.

In Bradford-on-Avon itself, the river is surging through the town.

The river level is high in Bradford-on-Avon. Credit: ITV West Country

There are also flood warnings affecting Gloucestershire as the rivers Wye and Severn continue to swell.

For the latest information, check out the Flood Warning Information Service website.