Glastonbury Festival 2021 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The organisers of Glastonbury Festival have confirmed the event will not go ahead this year.

It will mean another year without one of the biggest music festivals in the world taking place after the pandemic also forced the 2020 event to be cancelled.

Ticket holders will be offered the opportunity to roll their tickets over to next year.

In a statement, organisers Michael and Emily Eavis said it was with "great regret" they had to cancel the 2021 festival, adding they were "so sorry" to let people down.

It said: "With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

"In spite of our efforts to move heaven and earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.

"As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their #50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022. We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!

"We thank you for your incredible continued support and let's look forward to better times ahead. With love, Michael & Emily."

