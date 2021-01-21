Dramatic pictures have been released of an explosion at a house in Bude in Cornwall.

Fire crews were called to the semi-detached home at 9pn on Wednesday, 20 January. Remarkably - given the damage revealed in the photos - no one was seriously hurt.

It had been reported there could be two people trapped in the building but, fortunately, this proved not to be the case.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "Last night a 999 call was received reporting an explosion at a domestic property and a strong smell of gas around Traly Close, Bude.

"It was also reported that there were possibly two casualties trapped in the building with three walking wounded.

"Appliances from Bude Community Fire Station and Holsworthy were mobilised to the scene along with specialist shoring equipment to help stabilise the two-storey semi-detached house."

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries following the explosion. Credit: Bude Community Fire Station

The fire service spokesperson said crews confirmed there were no casualties trapped inside, adding: "Crews remained on scene until the property had been assessed by a structural surveyor. The incident was left in the hands of Devon and Cornwall Police."

The house remains cordoned off as of Thursday 21 January.

Police say the three occupants, two men and a woman, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

This photo, taken by fire crews at the scene, shows the extent of the damage to the house. Credit: Bude Community Fire Station

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said the explosion resulted in "partial destruction of the property, adding: "The fire service, ambulance service, and a structural engineer attended.

"Three occupants, two men and a woman, were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The next door residents were evacuated.

"All those affected have found alternative accommodation."

Read more: