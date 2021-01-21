Police declared a major incident in a Devon town after reports of series of explosions.

They suspected it could be the result of a gas leak or electrical shortage.

The force received reports of the explosions under the road on Church Street in Kingsbridge shortly before midday on Thursday 21 January.

Update as of 5pm - 'no longer a major incident'

Police have confirmed it is no longer a major incident. The cause has been confirmed as an isolated low-voltage cable and was not gas-related.

One person was treated for carbon monoxide inhalation at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

Residents are being allowed to return to their homes.

Police, fire crews and gas engineers are at the scene.

Speaking earlier in the day, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said a major incident had been declared. They said: "Church Street has been closed and around 25 people from properties in the area have been evacuated and temporary shelter is being arranged.

"No injuries have been reported."

Fire, police and engineers from gas and electric companies were all called to the scene and people were asked to avoid the area.

A nearby food bank had been providing shelter and refreshments for those evacuated from their homes, and police were in the process of setting up overnight accommodation.

Speaking before the cause was determined, South Hams District Council’s Leader Cllr Judy Pearce said: “We are very concerned about the evolving situation in Church Street in Kingsbridge, following a number of small underground explosions at lunchtime today.

“The police are co-ordinating the response and we are working alongside them to provide whatever support and assistance we can offer.

"This will include any covid-safe temporary housing of our residents, which may become necessary.”

