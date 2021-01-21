Police say major operation underway ahead of G7 summit in Cornwall

A major operation is underway to put security and police resources in place in Cornwall ahead of the G7 Summit this summer.

The event will see world leaders gather in the small town of Carbis Bay near St Ives.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are working closely with the Government and partner agencies on the plans which will focus on making the event safe and secure.

While the focus is potential security threats, the force is also working on reducing the impact on residents and businesses - particularly in St Ives, Falmouth and Newquay.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew, who is leading the policing operation, said: “The G7 Summit announcement is tremendous news for our region. We are honoured to have been trusted with the responsibility for policing the event and are excited to play our part in this historic opportunity for Cornwall.

“It will be the biggest security operation we have undertaken as a police force and we do not underestimate the sizeable logistical challenge it presents. However, we have a proud history of policing major public events, such as the Olympic Torch relay in 2012, and have proved our capability as a world class police force with the required expertise and resources.

“I want to assure the public that we can meet this complex policing challenge, and planning is well underway. We have been preparing for this for months and speaking with other police forces who have led policing operations for events of similar scale and national importance. We have robust policing plans in place to protect the international delegates and the local community.

“Overall, the most important operational outcome of G7 for us is to ensure that theevent passes safely and leaves a positive legacy for the people of Cornwall and thewider peninsula.”

Carbis Bay Hotel is hosting world leaders when the summit comes to Cornwall in June. Credit: CornwallLive/BPM

It will be the first time the UK has held the event for eight years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Cornwall is the perfect location for such a crucial summit.“Two hundred years ago Cornwall’s tin and copper mines were at the heart of the UK’s industrial revolution and this summer Cornwall will again be the nucleus of great global change and advancement.

“I’m very much looking forward to welcoming world leaders to this great region and country.”

