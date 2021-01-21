An overturned lorry has caused major traffic delays on the M5 near Clevedon.

The vehicle overturned on the northbound-side of the carriageway between the junctions for Clevedon and Gordano during morning rush-hour on 21 January.

At least two lanes have shut as a result of the crash, which happened around 6.40am.

This has caused a queue of more than five kilometres to form, which is adding around 50 minutes to drivers’ journeys.

Highways England has advised motorists to expect delays while the lorry is recovered.

“Lane three is now running past the scene,” Highways tweeted.

“Recovery has been arranged for the overturned lorry.

Heat maps suggest there is approximately 5km of queuing traffic on approach to the scene. Please be cautious through the area. Highways England, on Twitter

The condition of the driver is not yet known.

