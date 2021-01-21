Pharmacies across the West Country are to start offering Covid-19 vaccines.

Three branches in the South West - one in Bristol, one in Gloucester and one in Weston-super-Mare - are now permitted to administer the jabs.

Another pharmacy in Westward Ho!, near Bideford, has also announced it will supply the vaccine from 23 January - becoming the first in Devon and Cornwall to do so.

More than 30,000 doses of the vaccine have been given to adults in the West Country so far, which is roughly 10 per cent of the population.

More than 30,000 vaccine doses have been given to adults in the region.

The South West pharmacies administering the vaccine:

Superdrug, Broadmead, Bristol.

Locking Pharmacy, Locking, Weston-Super-Mare. Delivering vaccine from The Radio Wing, McCrae Road.

Boots Pharmacy, Eastgate Street, Gloucester.

Arnolds Pharmacy, Westward Ho!, Devon

Two other pharmacies, based in Dorset, have also been given the go ahead to start offering vaccines.

Other pharmacies in the region are expected to announce vaccines in the coming days.

Patients cannot make appointments to get a vaccine at a pharmacy - they must be invited.

Read more: