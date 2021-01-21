Watch the full West Country Debate above

More than 10% of the West Country's adult population have had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

But there are concerns some surgeries are having to pause their roll out so other parts of the region can catch up.

Hospitals in Bristol, Dorset and Weston-super-Mare have brought in military support.

Plymouth has had its highest rates this week.

Credit: ITV West Country

The Brexit transition period also ended at the start of the month.

Industries across our region are still being affected by changes to regulations and delays at the border.

The Government has announced fishing companies affected by border delays can bid for up to £100,000 each compensation.

Labour's MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport Luke Pollard is also the Shadow Environment Secretary and says more needs to be done to support the fishing sector:

A number of prominent world leaders will be heading to Cornwall in June for a meeting of the G7 group.

Carbis bay will be among the locations used, and they are expected to discuss Covid-19, world trade and climate change.

Conservative MP for Taunton Deane Rebecca Pow is also Environment Minister and says it is a major priority for the Government:

