A police officer who allegedly sent a grossly offensive image of George Floyd in a WhatsApp group is due to appear in court.

Sergeant Geraint Jones, 47, has been charged with sending the image on May 30 last year by means of a public electronic communications network.

George Floyd died on May 25 last year after a police officer pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes.

His death sparked protests around the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sergeant Jones has been charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

They say an altered image of George Floyd’s arrest in Minneapolis was shared within a WhatsApp group that included a number of other police officers and staff.

The 47-year-old is due to appear at Newton Abbot Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 28 January.

