Care home resident Kathleen Wiltshire has celebrated her 105th birthday - just weeks after beating coronavirus.

Kathleen, who lives at Dene Court Residential Home in Exeter, was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the end of last year.

But she came through the ordeal and is now enjoying life back among friends at the care home, after coming out of isolation.

On January 9th she received the vaccine and on Tuesday (January 19th) Kathleen celebrated her 105th birthday with a special birthday party with residents and staff.

Kathleen received her vaccination on January 9th, and marked her 105th birthday with a party. Credit: Dene Court Residential Home

A spokesperson for Dene Court Residential Home said: "Kathleen enjoys daily life, singing and chatting with everyone. She always has a beautiful smile.

"Kathleen survived Covid-19 at the end of 2020. During the time of isolation, Kathleen suffered from not seeing so many people and struggled.

"However, following that period, and when back with all the other residents, she quickly recovered to her old self proving that she is a wonderfully sociable lady that enjoys lots of company and stimulation.

"The staff team are incredible and have worked so hard in the home over the past year. They have thoroughly enjoyed celebrating with Kathleen."

Kathleen, pictured here in her younger days, moved to Devon with her husband Walter in 1974.

Kathleen, who has dementia, has been a resident at Dene Court since 2014. Since moving to Devon in 1974 she has lived in Budleigh Salterton, Lympstone and Exmouth. Her husband Walter died in 1977.

She has a son Graham and a daughter Judith, along with four great-grandsons, two granddaughters and one grandson.

