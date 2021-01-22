Environment Agency says high waters in Tewkesbury to peak tomorrow

Report by Ken Goodwin

The Environment Agency says it expects high waters in Tewkesbury to peak on Saturday morning or lunchtime.

Several flood warnings have been issued in the area with levels rising at the Mythe and Tewkesbury Upper Pound river gauges after heavy rainfall.

Matthew Lawrence from the Environment Agency says there is more water set to arrive in the area from the Welsh mountains.

Matthew Lawrence is asking people who live in areas with flood warnings to take precautions and be prepared:

"We'd encourage anyone in those properties to make sure they're signed up to flood warnings and have got a plan in place so if they are affected by flooding they can act quickly and safely to protect themselves and their important valuables."

READ MORE:

You can find out where flood warnings are in place on the Environment Agency website.