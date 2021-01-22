Police have arrested a man after he drove 15 miles in an uninsured car to buy drugs.

The Cotswolds Neighbourhood Policing Team said they found the man acting in an odd manner in Cirencester.

Officers then learned he he had driven 15 miles from Stroud to buy and use drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving without insurance and drug driving. He was also given a £200 fine for breaching coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

"Purchasing your fix is not a reasonable excuse," the force said in a tweet.

