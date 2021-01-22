A football team in Cornwall has asked its joint-managers and a number of players to leave the club after they were involved in a Christmas Covid-19 breach.

St Blazey AFC has issued a statement, confirming joint-managers Matt Hayden and Shaun Vincent have been sacked following the incident.

A number of players have also been told to leave the club, which competes in the South West Peninsula League.

It follows an incident at an AirBnb in Plymouth just before Christmas, during which members of the team attended a party.

Video shared on social media allegedly showed players leaving the premises after being confronted by another guest.

On Twitter, St Blazey said: “The club can confirm that joint managers Matt Hayden and Shaun Vincent, as well as the players involved during the events of the Christmas Covid-19 breach, have been relieved of their roles as St Blazey AFC players/managers."

In a second tweet, the club added: "The club would like to place on record their sincere thanks for the hard work of Matt and Shaun as well as all of the players' efforts on the pitch.

"A full statement will be released in due course."

Shortly after the incident, St Blazey's games against AFC St Austell on Boxing Day and then St Dennis AFC on the Bank Holiday Monday were called off due to "a Covid issue with the St Blazey squad".

Earlier this month, the Cornwall Football Association confirmed it would not be issuing any charges against the club.

A statement released on 12 January said: "Cornwall FA investigated allegations made against the management team and players of St Blazey AFC following an incident on 19 December in Plymouth.

Having taken advice and guidance from the FA, it has been agreed that the incident does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Cornwall FA to issue charges via the football judicial process. All information has now been forwarded on to Devon and Cornwall Police to pursue civil action against the individuals concerned. Cornwall FA

"All the evidence gathered has also been forwarded to St Blazey AFC for consideration in relation to any internal action they as a club may wish to take."

