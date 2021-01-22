Police say they are working 'painstakingly' to find the people responsible for the attempted murder of an NHS worker six months after the racially-aggravated attack.

A 21-year-old man, known as K or K-Dogg, was walking home from a shift at Southmead Hospital when he was hit by a car in Monks Park Avenue, Horfield, at around 4.30pm on July 22 last year.

The occupants of the dark blue Honda Accord hurled racist abuse at him before running off.

Six months on, K is still recovering after sustaining serious facial injuries and a broken leg.

The smashed blue Honda used in the attack.

He said: "It is now six months since I survived a racially-aggravated attempted murder. A cowardly, brazen attack carried out in broad daylight.

“My attackers broke my body. Their violence touched the soul of my family, friends, fellow Bristolians and beyond.

"But my attackers didn’t break my heart nor Bristol’s heart. It’s clearly only a matter of time until they are caught.

I would again like to thank all those that came to my aid, administered care, sent me well wishes, donated money - including Bristol’s Massive attack - and those that continue to provide my medical care. K, attempted-murder victim

"If you are reading this and can help the police catch my attackers, do the right and courageous thing and please do. Thank you."

Due to medical reasons, he has been unable to return to his NHS duties, but said: "I’m bouncing back and hope to join them soon. Respect to my NHS colleagues who are fighting Covid-19.”

Four men arrested in connection with the incident remain released under investigation as forensic examinations continue.

Front window heavily damaged on blue Honda used in racially-aggravated attempted murder Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Detective Inspector, Danielle Underwood, said: “My team and I are working hard and painstakingly to build a case for charging those responsible for K's horrendous injuries.

“We understand the frustration over the time this complex investigation is taking - we feel it too - but we're determined to do this right to get justice for K.”

K is being supported by a dedicated police family liaison officer and Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI).

CCTV footage and images of the damage to the car have been issued in a bid to track down the culprits and show the force of impact from the vehicle which caused K’s injuries. Police are urging people to come forward if they saw the collision, people running away from the scene or witnessed the blue Honda Accord being driven in the Monks Park Avenue area.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 5220163308, especially if you have CCTV, dashcam, or phone footage.

Various organisations have joined in with the call for appeals to trace potential witnesses with independent charity Crimestoppers previously offering a £5,000 reward for information given via their anonymous hotline or website which leads to a conviction.

