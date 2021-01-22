Nine-year-old’s touching tribute to “lovely” grandad after taking his own life

A nine-year-old girl from South Gloucestershire is spreading awareness of mental health issues by raising money for those with “poorly minds” after her grandad committed suicide.

Summer’s grandad, James Rowat, passed away in June shortly before his 71st birthday after displaying some uncharacteristic behaviour just as the coronavirus pandemic began.

His abrupt death shocked the family, but his granddaughter from Warmley, channelled her grief into fundraising efforts to help combat the taboo of mental illnesses.

She has shared her family’s story on social platform JustGiving to raise money for the charity Bristol Mind and eclipsed her £100 target by raising more than £800 in two days.

On the page, she wrote: "I have learnt that talking is so important because things can get [too] much and if we don’t talk our minds can get very poorly."Being kind and supportive is very important to people with mental health, well to all people, we should all be kind.

My grandad should still be here, but things got too much for him and I want to help avoid others suffering from this. Summer Rowat

The schoolgirl, now a mental health ambassador at Redfield Edge Primary, forged strong memories of her grandad as he lived in her family home for six years.

Her parents, Roxy and Jason Rowat, initially sought advice from her school counsellor and charities about how best to approach the challenging subject of death and suicide.

Roxy, who works in customer service, said: "We got lots of advice and were told that if she's old enough to be asking questions, she's old enough to know the truth."We said that he had a poorly mind, and explained it to her in a very careful manner. She has a very caring nature and her school is very hot on mental health."

Nine-year-old Summer who is raising money for Bristol Mind following the death of her grandad who sadly took his own life Credit: BPM

Roxy’s father-in-law did not have a known history of mental health issues so his death came as a shock to the family but Summer’s fundraising has offered the family solace.She said: "Someone can act so normally, yet be in so much pain. It's difficult to explain, but we think with coronavirus the stress got the better of him."It started in March when we noticed things were not quite right - but we never understood the full extent of it."The fundraising page was her idea, she wanted to set one up for a charity to help people who are struggling."She’s very proud of trying to spread awareness and rid the taboo around mental health. We are very proud of her."

Summer’s JustGiving page can be accessed here.

