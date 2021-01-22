'Predatory rapist' who attacked two women days apart jailed

A man who raped one woman and sexually assaulted another in Bristol city centre has been given a 16-year extended sentence.

Iain Ochieng, 27 and of Saltmarsh Drive in Lawrence Weston, attacked his victims three days apart in June 2019.

On June 12 at around 10.30pm he led his first victim into a secluded part of the Broadmead area where he carried out a prolonged assault. She was later found distraught and partially-clothed by members of the public.

Ochieng attacked his second victim on Frogmore Street at around 4.30am on 15 June.

After the assault, she informed the door staff of a nearby nightclub and he was subsequently arrested by officers shortly after on Park Street.

Detectives linked the two assaults after finding CCTV footage of Ochieng following his first victim and leading her down an alleyway.

He was found guilty of one count each of rape and sexual assault following a trial at Bristol Crown Court in October.

Sentencing him at the same court on Thursday 21 January, Judge Hart described Ochieng as a “dangerous offender and a predatory rapist”.

He told him he had committed a “grave offence” and said it was clear he was “on the lookout" for young women to "prey on”.

Ochieng was given a 16-year extended sentence consisting of 12 years custody for the rape and four and half years for the sexual assault, with the latter term to run concurrently. He was told he would serve at least four years in prison.

Should he be released from prison prior to completing the full custodial sentence he will remain on licence until the full 16-year term is completed.

He will also added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Acting Detective Inspector Mark Newbury said: “In 22 years of policing I think this is one of the most important convictions I have been involved in.

“Iain Ochieng is every woman’s worst nightmare. He’s an extremely dangerous individual and the public are without doubt much safer with him behind bars."

If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t have to speak to the police.

You can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. You can access their website here or call 0117 342 6999.