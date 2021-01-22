Third lockdown 'overwhelming' for families stuck in high-rise flats

Watch Max Walsh's full report

Families living in some of Bristol's largest tower blocks say they are 'overwhelmed' as they try to manage homeschooling and work in overcrowded flats with limited access to outdoor space.

Amran Arab lives in a two bed flat in Barton Hill with her husband and three children. She is studying for a degree in education while trying to help her children with their online lessons. Her youngest daughter also has autism.

Amran says, "She (my daughter) is really confused and because she does not have the space to run around we take her outside. But then she runs up to people. She gets confused and she has a meltdown. She then does not want to come back to the flat because there is no space for her."

Amran has been living in Corbett House since 2003 but has since had three children. She has been on the housing register for a new home for more than five years.

Amran speaking over skype from her flat.

For the 87 flats there is only one laundry room and two lifts, which is sometimes reduced to one when there are engineering works. Residents say social distancing in the lifts, laundry room or stairwell is sometimes simply impossible.

Barton Hill has seen some of the highest infection rates in the country. Residents say that is due to a combination of unsuitable housing and the high proportion of people who are still a having to work public facing jobs such as taxi drivers, NHS workers etc.

Samira helps support families in the community.

Samira Musse lives in the same block of flats as Amran. She helps support others by cooking and preparing hot meals for those who have lost employment or those who are having to self-isolate. She believes many families simply do not have enough space.

Samira says, "The coronavirus pandemic has simply highlighted the inequality that has been going on for many years. I do not call them houses. I call them boxes. Children should be re-housed. People moved here when they were single or in a couple and now their family might have grown to seven."

Samira has started a fundraising page to help pay for more regular meals in the community which already raised more than £4,000. She started the Barton Hill Activity Club several years ago to provide children in the area with social activities, something that is being missed now.

People in Barton Hill remain resilient and supportive of each other, but for many this latest lockdown cannot end soon enough.