Building at risk of collapse following Devon school fire

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a secondary school in Totnes.

Crews remain at the site of King Edward College VI this morning while examinations are carried out.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to the grounds at 6.49pm on Friday (22 January) where crews found a wooden classroom well alight.

Credit: ROMAN ALONSO

The fire was put out by 9.30pm, but crews continued to dampen hotspots.

There were seven crews from Totnes, Paignton and Torquay tackling the blaze at its peak.

Other crews remain at the scene this morning to monitor the structure which is severely damaged and is at risk of collapsing.

When asked what the cause of the fire was, Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "We aren't ruling out the possibilities that the fire was started deliberately."

Read more: