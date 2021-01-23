Man fined after driving from London to Plymouth to see girlfriend

A man has been fined after driving more than 200 miles from London to Plymouth to see his girlfriend.

He is one of the latest caught by Devon and Cornwall Police breaking the lockdown rules to stay local and only travel for essential reasons.

PC Tom Ottley, whose beat includes Plymouth City Centre, tweeted about the Covid "Casanova" choosing his partner over the national lockdown restrictions.

Using the face palm emoji, he tweeted: "Tonight I’ve issued a COVID fine to a Casanova that decided to ignore all restrictions and travel from London to Plymouth to visit his girlfriend. This is exactly why we are in this situation."

It comes after a man who drove 350 miles with his children in the car to "pick up a kebab" crashed on the M5 near Portishead.

The man who had driven from Exeter to Coventry, was reported for a number of offences, including breaching coronavirus rules and driving without a licence or insurance.

Another example of Covid rule breaking included a group who had travelled from Torquay to Teignmouth to enjoy some fish and chips.Officers said they were having to deal with a surge of rule-breakers in the Teignmouth and Dawlish area carrying out non-essential journeys during this lockdown.

