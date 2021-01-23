Swindon in the spotlight as film studio planned for Wroughton airfield hangar

A production company has pitched to take over a hangar at Wroughton airfield to make Swindon a new centre fore feature length films.Sean Robinson and Tyrone Edwards are keen to take over the site. The pair formed their own company, Dignus Films, and boast blockbuster credentials having been involved in productions such as Mel Gibson’s Hamlet and Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves.

The hangar is situated on the eastern side of the airfield near Swindon Karting Arena and is being touted as a potential new soundstage studio.

The filmmakers’ application to planners at Swindon Borough Council cites potential economic benefit to the community, stating: “The aim will be to execute ten feature length films within a 12-year period utilising Hangar as the company’s main shooting stage.

“It also facilitates film sets, crew and tooling equipment within the adjacent workshops.

The proposed use will have a positive impact on the local supply chain with an estimated £60-£70,000 per production day being invested into the local and regional areas. Excerpt from Dignus Films' application at Swindon Borough Council

Development at the airfield may be stifled by the obstacles presented by access, as Devizes Road that feeds the site in Wroughton has only one lane and is not deemed suitable for large vehicles or significant traffic.

However, Robinson and Edwards address this in the application: “It is anticipated a maximum head count of up to 150 people on sight per shoot, utilising car sharing and taxi services.

Filmmakers at Dignus Films have been involved in the production of Mel Gibson's Hamlet Credit: Reuters

“The company would seek to block book crew and casts into nearby hotels and run a shuttle service from the railway station.”

Dale Heenan, Swindon Borough Council’s cabinet member for the town centre culture and heritage, admitted he hoped the plan would come off.

He said: “Good luck Sean and Tyrone with Dignus Films.

Imagine feature length movies being shot in our town, not just landmarks for a snippet in Bond or a racetrack on Amazon’s The Grand Tour. Dale Heenan, cabinet member, Swindon Borough Council

“Swindon has little known fledgling film sector that continues to grow, with local studio Bad Blood Studios premiering their film Sacrilege in cinema’s last March.”

Cllr Heenan claimed he tried to encourage another studio in 2013 when Pinewood Studio’s plans for expansion were refused by South Buckinghamshire council.

He said: “I speculatively wrote to Pinewood Studios seven years ago and had a good conversation with the CEO about the potential of Swindon after their expansion plans were refused.

“They were approved on appeal, so it came to nothing, but the dream lives on.

“If Dignus Films aren’t supported then they will find somewhere else. There will be challenges with highways, but I sincerely hope that Dignus Films can overcome any concerns. Swindon is open for business and we should all wish them success.”

Read more: