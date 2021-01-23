Home Park stadium and Westpoint Exeter are being transformed into Devon's biggest vaccination centres next week.

The Mayflower Grandstand at Plymouth Argyle Football Club and the exhibition venue near Clyst St Mary will be welcoming their first patients aged 80 or older from Tuesday 26 January.

It follows the news that two large-scale vaccination centres are set to be introduced in Salisbury and Bath.

NHS Devon says having these two mass vaccination hubs will give thousands more people in Devon a wider choice of options when they receive their invitation for an appointment.

If you are invited to attend an appointment here, I can reassure you that measures are in place to keep everyone safe, and our brilliant staff and volunteers will look after you while you’re with us.” Suzanne Tracey, Chief Executive of the RD&E and Northern Devon Healthcare Trust

In north Devon, Covid-19 vaccines are being delivered at North Devon District Hospital, and GP-led centres in Barnstaple and Holsworthy.

Barnstaple Leisure Centre has also been considered as a venue that can be scaled up as further supplies come in, as well as two other pharmacy sites in the region.

The new South West sites opening from Monday 25 January are:

Bath and West Showground, Somerset

Bath Racecourse

Salisbury City Hall

Home Park – Plymouth Argyle FC

Stithians Showground, Truro, Cornwall

Westpoint Centre ltd, Devon

Anyone who cannot or does not want to travel to one of the large scale sites can be vaccinated by their local GP service.

People are also being reminded not to contact the NHS for their vaccination, as patients will be invited when it is their turn. People cannot get vaccinated by just turning up.

Appointments are staggered to allow for social distancing and people are urged not to turn up early to avoid queues.

Lead Chief Nurse for Devon Darryn Allcorn said: “This is great news for people in Devon".

He continues: "These two new sites will deliver thousands of vaccinations each week and everyone is working tirelessly to get the sites ready. I’d like to thank them for everything they have done and continue to do.”

Plymouth Argyle FC has been supporting Derriford Hospital by temporarily hosting health services such as phlebotomy and antenatal services to relieve pressure on hospital services.

Argyle Chief Executive Officer Andrew Parkinson said: “We are delighted to haveonce again been able to offer up Home Park to assist with the fight to end thecoronavirus pandemic."