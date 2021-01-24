19-year-old in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Ilfracombe
A 19-year-old man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after being stabbed in Ilfracombe.
Police were called to Bicclescombe at 10.49pm on Saturday 23 January to reports of a possible stabbing.
There a man was found and airlifted to Derriford hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.
Investigations are underway by detectives from Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers remain at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
