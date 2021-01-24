A 19-year-old man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after being stabbed in Ilfracombe.

Police were called to Bicclescombe at 10.49pm on Saturday 23 January to reports of a possible stabbing.

There a man was found and airlifted to Derriford hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are underway by detectives from Devon and Cornwall Police.

Officers remain at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

