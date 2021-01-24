Report by Bob Cruwys, signed by Vanessa Larkin

A 17-year-old student from the Deaf Academy in Exmouth has been recognised in a national poetry competition.

Tom Bowden's entry was about the challenges faced by deaf people and his dreams for the future.

Tom's poem was one of 3,000 entries submitted to the "I know, I wish, I will" competition run by the Eastside Educational Trust. He said it was amazing to be one of just over 800 selected.

Tom said, "It had a huge impact on me because it was a poem about me and I had to act it and perform it and get involved and to win that competition out of so many people...

"I just thought I'll have a go and I went into the competition and here I am."

Watch Tom Bowden perform his poem, "I'm Deaf"

I'm Deaf by Thomas Bowden

I'm deaf. I'm deaf and proud.

I'm deaf and I use my hands to communicate in the deaf community.

I'm deaf and this is my dream for the future.

Chop, chop, chop, chop, chop. Sizzle in a pan.

Season like the professional chefs do and taste.

Perfection!

I'm deaf.

My dream is to become a famous deaf chef.

Tom is a student at the Deaf Academy in Exmouth but is also doing a catering course at Exeter College. Credit: ITV West Country

Tom is working towards fulfilling his dream. He cooks a lot at home and is doing a catering course at Exeter College alongside his studies at the Deaf Academy.

Part of the focus of the "I know, I wish, I will" poetry project was challenging young people to think about how to create change in the world around them. For Tom, it is all about trying to inspire deaf people to be more confident.

He said, "The deaf world is so small and for deaf people it can be a real struggle because there are so many barriers that we face in our lives.

"We end up thinking 'I just can't do it, it's such a struggle' and I just realised that people need to be motivated and realise that they can and that's what my poem is about."

'Perfection!' - Tom's performance and those of the other young poets had to go online because of Covid-19. Credit: Paddleboat Theatre Company

Tom's poem was supposed to be performed live alongside works by other young people as part of a 25-hour continuous poetry marathon at a West End theatre.

It could not happen because of the coronavirus pandemic so the performances have gone onto a digital stage instead.

Tom is encouraging other deaf people to pursue their dreams, despite the challenges they face.

Tom is following his dream and wants to encourage other deaf people to pursue theirs. Credit: ITV West Country

You can have a go and you can do it, you know. You can face big challenges and have a go and you can achieve. Tom Bowden

