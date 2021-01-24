People in parts of the West Country woke up to snow this morning.

The Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice came into force in the early hours of Sunday 24 January.

The warnings covered large parts of the West Country and are due to stay in place until 6pm and midnight in parts of the region.

However, freezing conditions have also led to dangerous conditions of the roads.

In Devon, a gritting vehicle had overturned due to ice on the road.

Devon County Council put out a warning on Twitter saying: "Significant risk of ice on untreated and treated roads this morning and through the day. Pic shows one of our gritter fleet overturned on the Holne Road - driver ok. Avoid travel unless absolutely essential, do not travel to find snow, and stick to the COVID-19 guidance."

Gloucestershire Police also put out a warning to drivers after receiving multiple calls about car crashes.

It urged people to not drive "unless it is an emergency".

Elsewhere, parts of Dartmoor National Park saw deep snow with gardens and roads covered.

In Braunton, Max who has been camping in his garden for more than 300 nights, was excited to wake up and be surrounded by snow.

Credit: Rachael Woosey

Snow also covered parts of Somerset, Bristol, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.

