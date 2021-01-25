Six new mass vaccination centres are opening in the West Country this week.

New centres will open in Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and Wiltshire, meaning there will soon be nine mass vaccination centres in the region.

The new host centres are:

Bath and West Showground, Somerset

Bath Racecourse

Plymouth Argyle Football Club's Home Park Stadium, Devon

Salisbury City Hall

Stithians Showground, Truro, Cornwall

Westpoint Conference Centre, Exeter, Devon

People aged 80 and older will be the first to be invited for vaccination at the new centres.

Credit: PA Images

All the West Country's mass vaccination centres:

The public are asked to wait for a letter inviting them to vaccination, and not to contact the NHS requesting the Covid-19 jab.

Those who do not wish to travel to one of the two new sites can be vaccinated by their local GP instead.

Read more: