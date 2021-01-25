All the mass Covid-19 vaccination centres in the South West as six launch this week

Six new mass vaccination centres are opening in the West Country this week.

New centres will open in Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and Wiltshire, meaning there will soon be nine mass vaccination centres in the region.

The new host centres are:

  • Bath and West Showground, Somerset

  • Bath Racecourse

  • Plymouth Argyle Football Club's Home Park Stadium, Devon

  • Salisbury City Hall

  • Stithians Showground, Truro, Cornwall

  • Westpoint Conference Centre, Exeter, Devon

People aged 80 and older will be the first to be invited for vaccination at the new centres.

Credit: PA Images

All the West Country's mass vaccination centres:

The public are asked to wait for a letter inviting them to vaccination, and not to contact the NHS requesting the Covid-19 jab.

Those who do not wish to travel to one of the two new sites can be vaccinated by their local GP instead.

