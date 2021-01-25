All the mass Covid-19 vaccination centres in the South West as six launch this week
Six new mass vaccination centres are opening in the West Country this week.
New centres will open in Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and Wiltshire, meaning there will soon be nine mass vaccination centres in the region.
The new host centres are:
Bath and West Showground, Somerset
Bath Racecourse
Plymouth Argyle Football Club's Home Park Stadium, Devon
Salisbury City Hall
Stithians Showground, Truro, Cornwall
Westpoint Conference Centre, Exeter, Devon
People aged 80 and older will be the first to be invited for vaccination at the new centres.
All the West Country's mass vaccination centres:
Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol - open
Bath and West Showground - open
Bath Racecourse - open
Plymouth Argyle Football Club's Home Park Stadium - opening on Tuesday 26 January
Salisbury City Hall - open
Taunton Racecourse, Somerset - open
The public are asked to wait for a letter inviting them to vaccination, and not to contact the NHS requesting the Covid-19 jab.
Those who do not wish to travel to one of the two new sites can be vaccinated by their local GP instead.
