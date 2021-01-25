Almost 300 workers at a factory in Bridgwater have been tested for coronavirus after a staff member died following a large outbreak.

A spokesperson for the Müller site has confirmed 89 colleagues remain in self-isolation. 47 of those have tested positive for Covid-19.

On Thursday (21 January) it was revealed one worker had died after contracting the virus.

Since then 285 employees have been tested in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

A spokesperson for Müller Milk & Ingredients said: “With support from Public Health England and Somerset County Council, 285 employees at the site have now been tested for Covid-19 representing 95% of the total workforce (299 employees).

"89 colleagues remain in self isolation, 47 of whom have tested positive.

“Production at Bridgwater has been scaled down at this time and we are utilising our network of dairies to support to minimise disruption for our customers.

“A rigorous deep cleaning regime has been and remains in place throughout the facility alongside mandatory measures like distancing, ensuring adequate ventilation, wearing of face coverings and ensuring personal hygiene.

“We are grateful to our colleagues for their diligence in following guidelines in the workplace, while travelling and in the community, and to Somerset County Council for supporting the rapid testing required to help control this outbreak.”

