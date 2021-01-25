Devon gritter overturns as roads turn icy after snowfall

Stark warnings are in place about the hazardous conditions on the West Country's roads after a gritter truck overturned in Devon.

Devon County Council shared a photo of the truck flipped on its side on Sunday (24 January) while it was treating snow-covered roads on Dartmoor.

The authority said there would be a "significant risk of ice" on Monday (25 January) and reminded people they must only travel if it is absolutely essential.

The photo was shared to reinforce the current coronavirus regulations and urge people not to travel in search of snow.

The incident happened on Holne Road in Buckfastleigh after ice formed overnight on Saturday 23 January.

Devon County Council confirmed the driver involved was not injured.Emergency services responded to several other incidents related to the hazardous conditions over the weekend.

The car was uninsured and had crashed into a ditch. Credit: Twitter / @ASPRoadSafety

In Somerset police were called to a multi-vehicle collision after an uninsured car lost control at Buncombe Hill on Quantock Hills.

In a tweet officers said 19 firefighters, three ambulances and an air ambulance were called to the incident, which was caused by "an uninsured driver taking friends for a drive, who ran out of talent in the snow".

The force said the car was seized and Covid tickets were issued.

Earlier in the day several people were left injured after a crash involving five cars on the M5 between Junctions 14 and 15.

A lorry also overturned on the M5 between Junctions 19 and 20.

