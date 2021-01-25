Four people charged with criminal damage of slave trader Edward Colston's statue have pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried at crown court.

The statue was toppled during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol in June last year and was then thrown into the harbour.

Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 32, and Sage Willoughby, 21 have all been charged with criminal damage and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Monday 25 January.

They all pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried by judge and jury, turning down the proposal to have a summary trial in the magistrates' court.

The case has been adjourned to February 8, when it will be heard at Bristol Court Crown.

A demonstration by supporters of the defendants - who have been dubbed 'The Colston 4' - had been planned outside Bristol Magistrates Court, but police issued a warning last night that such a protest would not be permitted due to lockdown restrictions, which only allow people to leave the house for essential business, shopping or exercise.

Organisers instead held the protest online, with a series of virtual events taking place throughout today.