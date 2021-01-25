First Covid vaccine doses on Isles of Scilly administered

Some residents on the Isles of Scilly have been given their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, after supplies landed on the island over the weekend.

Care home residents and front line health workers were the first to receive their jabs.

The arrival of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine to the islands means that every area in the West Country now has access to a vaccine.

Credit: ITV West Country

Dr Chris Picken, a GP based at St Mary's Health Centre, said staff "are delighted at the arrival of the vaccine".

"We have been working flat out to ensure that we can vaccinate as many of our most vulnerable as possible.

"Our aim is to offer the vaccination to the first four priority groups, starting this weekend with our care home residents, health workers and 80 year olds, by the middle of the week.

"While the arrival of the vaccine offers the hope that we can start to return to the path of normality we know how, with our small population, now more than ever we cannot be complacent.

"The new strain is highly infectious and we must continue to follow lockdown rules and social distancing guidelines if we are to beat this deadly virus."

Credit: ITV West Country

Robert Francis, chairman of the Isles of Scilly Council, said the community is "incredibly grateful to our health sector colleagues".

"One of the bright points to come out of this awful pandemic has been the close working between the council and our health partners, as well as the voluntary sector. The vaccine planning has been an excellent example of this integrated working.

"There's still a long way to go, but the arrival of the vaccine marks an important step forwards in our fight against the pandemic." Robert Francis, chairman of the Isles of Scilly Council

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly visit NHS Kernow's website.