Friends from different households who drove to a Somerset beauty spot together have been fined for breaching Covid lockdown rules - after their car crashed.

Fire crews and police were called to the single-vehicle collision on Bunconbe Hill in Somerset at about 3.30pm on Sunday 24 January.

The car left the road and the three people inside had to be rescued by fire crews. There were no substantial injuries.

Police then discovered the people in the car were from different households and had been for a walk together.

Government guidance says people can only exercise with their support bubble or one other person and should not travel outside of their local area to do so.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said officers deemed it a clear breach of Covid-19 regulations and fined each of them.

Somerset Area Commander Mike Prior said: “I want to reiterate the need for people to stay at home and avoid all unnecessary travel.

“This is particularly pertinent when there are hazardous driving conditions, as we saw over the weekend.

“The collision we attended required a heavy emergency services response, which could have been avoided had the individuals involved adhered to the guidelines.

“Please help us to help you. Stay home and save lives.”