Police have released shocking footage of a man taking police on a 120mph chase around west Cornwall, with his girlfriend in the car.

Thomas Lovett, 38, went the wrong way down one-way streets and raced through Camborne's main street at 70mph.

He also raced nearly 100mph at Treswithian where he struck a curb and careered onto the opposite side of the road.

Lovett proceeded to drive at 90mph through a 30mph limit in Connor Downs before hitting 115mph going downhill and passing straight over Loggans Moor roundabout, exiting on the wrong side of the road. He then sped at 120mph on the approach to St Erth before being eventually stopped by a police stinger in Cannonstown.

The pursuit lasted seven minutes and went on for more than 10 miles.

When Lovett was caught he was in possession of heroin and cocaine.

Police released the footage after the seven minute car chase. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Lovett, of Penlee Street in Penzance, appeared at Truro Crown Court for sentence having admitted dangerous driving and four possession of a Class A drug charges.

The first two drug charges came on 8 January 2020, when Lovett was spotted appearing to be involved in a drug deal in Penzance.

He discarded eight wraps of heroin worth £50-80 and cocaine worth £40 as he ran away.

He was also found in possession of a further wrap of crack when arrested.

Then, at around 5.30pm on 23 February police began to follow a vehicle driven by Lovett on the A30 at Camborne.The vehicle sped away with purpose as police flashed their blue lights, and the chase began.

Piers Norsworthy, who represented Lovett, said: “The root of the offending is his Class A drug addiction having been addicted since the age of 16.“He is no longer in the drugs world and lives with his girlfriend who has a respectable job. These offences were a wake-up call but he has beat his addiction and wants to provide for his two children. He accepts his driving that day was disgraceful.”

During sentencing, Judge Robert Linford described the driving “as a prolonged period of bad driving” made even more unforgiveable that he had his partner in the car, and that parts were in urban areas where people walk.Lovett was made subject of a new controversial electronic whereabouts programme, meaning the authorities are aware of where he is at all times.He was also given a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, a driving ban and a requirement to complete a Thinking Skills programme.

