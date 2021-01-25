More than 100 fines issued in Gloucestershire for Covid breaches in lockdown

More than 100 fines have been issued by Gloucestershire Constabulary since the start of the third national lockdown which started on Wednesday 6 January.

112 fixed penalty notices have been administered by the police just weeks after staff at Royal Gloucestershire Hospital have spoken about the difficulties in managing the influx of coronavirus patients.

The force believes only a small minority of individuals breach the rules but also stress that flouting of legislation leads straight to enforcement.

Nine fines were administered in the past weekend, including incidents such as:

A man travelling from Swindon to Tewkesbury to spend the evening at a friend's house

A social gathering of four people from two households in Cheltenham

Three people from different households found in a car together at a viewpoint in Birdlip

Staff at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital have spoken out about tough conditions faced in lockdown Credit: PA

Further examples of people breaking lockdown rules across the West Country include a man was fined for driving to Plymouth from London to see his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, one man was arrested for driving from Cirencester to Stroud to buy drugs, whilst another individual faced penalties for driving 350 miles to purchase a kebab.

The Government’s advice on legally following national lockdown rules state: “You must not leave, or be outside of your home except where necessary.

“You may leave the home to:

"shop for basic necessities, for you or a vulnerable person, go to work, or provide voluntary or charitable services, if you cannot reasonably do so from home,

"exercise with your household (or support bubble) or one other person (in which case you should stay 2m apart). Exercise should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area,

"meet your support bubble or childcare bubble where necessary, but only if you are legally permitted to form one,

"seek medical assistance or avoid injury, illness or risk of harm (including domestic abuse),

"attend education or childcare - for those eligible."

Gloucestershire Constabulary stressed they will not hesitate to give out fines to anyone who decides to not follow the Government’s advice.

They said: “We would call upon anyone who is committing flagrant breaches like these to remember that we are in the middle of a public health crisis and that our officers will be speaking to anyone who they believe could be breaking the law.

The fines start at £200 and while we are continuing to engage with people, explain the legislation and encourage them to follow the rules we are issuing fines straight away where someone is consciously flouting the law. Gloucestershire Constabulary

“If officers consider a warning is appropriate, we also record that warning on our system so if that person is stopped again we know a fine will be necessary.

“To everyone who is keeping to the legislation and the guidance, thank you. We know the sacrifices people are making to do this and are doing everything we can in our policing approach to reduce infections in the county.”

Further guidance can be found on the Government’s website which details all of the national lockdown rules and guidance.

