Gloucestershire's supersonic car Bloodhound put up for sale

Gloucestershire's supersonic car Bloodhound has again been put up for sale.

The supersonic car, built by a team of engineers in Bristol, is aiming to break the land speed world record.

It completed its first test runs at Newquay Airport in 2017 before reaching the 500mph milestone in the South African desert.

But the project has encountered a number of funding issues.

Now the team says it needs a further eight million pounds to continue.

Credit: ITV West Country

The project is currently based at SGS Berkeley Green University Technical College.

It was almost scrapped in 2018 before being saved in by an investor.

Wing Commander Andy Green is the driver who is hoping to be at the wheel for the landspeed record.

He says despite the latest financial issues the sale represents a great opportunity.

Wing Commander Andy Green said: "Although putting the car up for sale sounds like a last ditch effort, it's an opportunity for a new investor to come along and really make something special happen and make a piece of history and make the whole world smile at something remarkable."

