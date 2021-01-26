Large landslide sees building crash into side of house

A large landslide has caused part of a building to crash into the side of a house in Cornwall.

Photos show the dramatic aftermath of the incident, which happened in Looe.

The landslide caused a roof to collapse, which then fell into a house on Shutta Road.

Fortunately nobody was inside, but there is significant damage to the building.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Saturday 23 January after receiving reports a roof had collapsed.

Pictures show the full scale of the damage after the roof fell into the side of an adjacent property.

Fortunately nobody was inside the house when it was badly damaged. Credit: Cornwall Live / BPM Media

Several police cars, ambulances and the fire crews from Looe and Bodmin attended.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire service was called to a roof collapse at 5.27pm."

lenn Thorne, Wales and West Utilities gas emergency service manager for Cornwall, said: “We found that a landslide in the area had resulted in structural damage to the property and emergency services were in control of the scene.

"We worked with the emergency services to make sure the area was safe and carried out all necessary gas safety checks. No evidence of a gas leak was found, and we have now left the scene in the hands of the emergency services.”

The outbuilding of the house collapsed and then fell. Credit: Cornwall Live / BPM Media

Town councillor Armand Toms said: "A wall has collapsed onto a building on Shutta Road.

"The police and fire service are in attendance. The building has been damaged and building control will be assessing its safety."

A spokesperson for Looe Community Fire Station later confirmed: "At 5.27pm we mobilised all eight firefighters alongside the rescue tender from Bodmin and a whole time officer to reports of a building collapse on Station Road.

"Crews established the collapse was to the rear of the property and that nobody was present inside the building.

"Working alongside fellow emergency services and other agencies we ensured the property was made safe, all fire crews left the incident just after 10pm."

