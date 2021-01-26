Man arrested after graffiti sprayed on Bristol Cenotaph

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of causing criminal damage after graffiti appeared on the Cenotaph in Bristol city centre.

A number of words were sprayed onto the war memorial at around 2.30pm on Monday 25 January.

A team from Bristol Waste cleaned it off on the morning of Tuesday 26 January.

Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees issued his thanks on Twitter after it was swiftly removed.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police trawled through CCTV to locate a 38 year-old suspect, who they say is also linked to further graffiti in the Bear Pit.

Police say they do not believe this has any links with skater community who often meet in the pedestrianised area nearby.